NEW YORK — CC Sabathia threw six shutout innings of one-hit ball Sunday, Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fifth time in six games and the New York Yankees defeated the Texas Rangers, 7-2.

Didi Gregorius also homered and turned in a nifty defensive play for New York, which won for the sixth time in seven games.

Joey Gallo had two hits for Texas, which dropped three of the four games in the series. He also reached over the left-field wall to take a home run away from Austin Romine in the eighth.

Sabathia (7-4) turned in perhaps his best outing of the season, striking out seven to win for the first time since July 4. He lowered his ERA to 3.32; the 38-year-old has not finished a season with an ERA lower than 3.38 since 2011.

BLUE JAYS 2, RAYS 1: Kevin Pillar scored the tiebreaking run on an infield grounder in the sixth inning, and Toronto won at home to avoid a three-game sweep.

Devon Travis had two hits and drove in a run as the Blue Jays won for the second time in nine meetings with the Rays.

TIGERS 4, TWINS 2: Matthew Boyd pitched six strong innings as Detroit won at home. Boyd (7-10) won for the third time in four starts.

MARINERS 4, ASTROS 3: Ryon Healy hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, Mitch Haniger delivered an RBI double in the 10th and Seattle Mariners won at Houston to sweep a four-game series.

INDIANS 9, WHITE SOX 7: Carlos Carrasco struck out nine in seven innings, and Cleveland held on at Chicago.

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 7: Jed Lowrie homered and moved over 1,000 hits for his career, and Oakland held on at Anaheim, California, for its ninth win in 11 games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 4, MARLINS 3: Jose Reyes hit a two-run homer, Noah Syndergaard struck out seven in seven innings and New York won at Miami.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, REDS 2: Paul Goldschmidt hit two of the five homers for Arizona, which avoided a sweep at Cincinnati.

BRAVES 8, BREWERS 7: Ozzie Albies led off the seventh inning with a tiebreaking homer, one of the three hit by Atlanta, which overcame 19 hits by Milwaukee to win at home.

ROCKIES 4, DODGERS 3: Chris Iannetta drew a bases-loaded, two-out walk in the ninth inning, and Colorado won at Denver after squandering a late lead.

GIANTS 4, PIRATES 3: Dereck Rodriguez pitched seven innings of two-hit ball to continue his sparkling rookie season as San Francisco won at home.

PADRES 9, PHILLIES 3: Freddy Galvis hit a grand slam, Travis Jankowski stole four bases and scored three times, and San Diego won at home.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 8, ROYALS 2: Yadier Molina broke a tie with a two-run single in the seventh inning, and Tyson Ross won his debut as St. Louis won at Kansas City, Missouri, for its fifth straight victory.

NOTES

DODGERS: Los Angeles is sending right-handers Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling to the bullpen to make room for two starters about to return from the disabled list: Alex Wood and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

