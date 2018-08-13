Eleven dead seals, most of them pups, were found on Saco public beaches Monday morning, according to city officials.

The police department took the first report of the dead seals around 7:30 a.m. Lifeguards who arrived at the Bayview and Kinney Shores beaches a short time later found a total of 11 dead seals, said Ryan Sommer, director of Saco Parks and Recreation.

After finding the animals, the city called the Marine Mammals of Maine reporting hotline. Sommer said the nonprofit organization sent a volunteer to Saco to examine, measure and photograph the seals. Most of the seals appeared to be pups, he said.

“It was a high number of them to look at,” Sommer said. “It’s a bigger number than they anticipated.”

After the seals were examined, the city’s public works department removed the seals from the beach to dispose of them, according to Sommer. They were all removed by 2:30 p.m.

Supervisors from Marine Mammals of Maine were not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.

