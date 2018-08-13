Thos. Moser, the Auburn-based furniture maker, has hired an L.L. Bean executive as its chief revenue officer.

Brad Kauffman was senior vice president of business transformation and strategy at Bean. He was also vice president and general manager of merchandise and retail for five years at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kauffman started in his new role at Thos. Moser on Aug. 6. He will be responsible for increasing catalogue and digital sales for the furniture maker and will oversee improved merchandizing at the company’s showrooms, which are in Freeport, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington and San Francisco.

Aaron Moser, president of the company, said Kauffman has “a deep understanding of brand development, marketing strategy, merchandising, information technology and operations” to bring to the job.

Kauffman said that Thos. Moser, like Bean and the Met, has a strong emphasis on merchandising and he will emphasize the furniture’s fine craftsmanship.

Thos. Moser, which has about 70 employees, sells to residential customers and institutions, including colleges and companies. It recently won a contract to provide furniture to the New York Public Library.

Kauffman lives in Cumberland. His wife, Joan Adler, is principal of Yarmouth Middle School.

