NEW YORK — The author of a best-seller about the Columbine school shooting is working on a book about the Parkland high school killings.

Harper said Tuesday that Dave Cullen’s “Parkland” will debut in February, the one-year anniversary of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. According to Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, Cullen “burrows into the hearts” of the Parkland student survivors as he follows their lives in the months after the shooting.

Cullen’s “Columbine” came out in 2009, a decade after the Colorado shooting, and spent several weeks on The New York Times’ best-seller list. He has been writing about Parkland for Vanity Fair.

