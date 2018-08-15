BASEBALL

Marc Byrum drove in two runs and Ty Scrudato pitched a five-hitter to lead Five Cities of California to a 10-1 win over Greater Portland in the Babe Ruth World Series 13-year-old semifinals Wednesday at Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Nic Frink was 2 for 2 with a walk and a run scored for Greater Portland, Aiden Lee went 2 for 3, and Richard Gilboy drove in the team’s only run with a groundout in the fourth inning.

Kaden Tynes, Adam Lerma, Brody Bottini and Josiah Cabreros each drove in a run for Five Cities.

GOLF

MAINE MATCH PLAY INVITATIONAL: Top-seeded Cole Anderson of Samoset Resort and second-seeded Drew Powell of Penobscot Valley Country Club each won two matches Wednesday to advance to the final at Falmouth Country Club.

Anderson took down Dustin Freeman of The Ledges, 5 and 3, and defeated Andrew Kane of Prouts Neck, 6 and 5. Powell advanced by defeating Patrick Bucklin of Falmouth Country Club, 7 and 5, and Joe Hamilton of Biddeford-Saco in 20 holes.

Anderson and Powell will face off at 7 a.m. Thursday.

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Novak Djokovic overcame an upset stomach and a sluggish first set, beating Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 before heavy rain halted afternoon matches in Mason, Ohio.

Djokovic has reached the final five times at this event but dropped all five matches – three to Roger Federer, two to Andy Murray.

In the women’s bracket, defending U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens overcame a thumb injury during a 6-3, 6-2 victory over qualifier Tatjana Maria.

FOOTBALL

CFL: Johnny Manziel was placed under the Canadian Football League’s concussion protocol.

The Montreal Alouettes quarterback was hit at the goal line last weekend, leading to a fumble that a teammate recovered for a touchdown in a 24-17 loss at Ottawa.

Manziel completed the game, but missed practices Tuesday and Wednesday as the team prepares to play at Edmonton on Saturday night.

Coach Mike Sherman said if Manziel is able to practice Thursday, there’s a chance he could play against Edmonton. Montreal is 1-7 this season and has won just once in 19 games going back to last summer.

SOCCER

UEFA SUPER CUP: Atletico Madrid finally got the better of Real Madrid on the European stage, scoring twice in extra time to win 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup final at Tallinn, Estonia, in Real Madrid’s first game without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atletico’s victory over its crosstown rival had added significance after it lost two Champions League finals to Madrid in 2014 and 2016, as well as a semifinal loss in 2017.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne could face a lengthy layoff because of a right knee injury sustained in a training session.

De Bruyne missed two months of the 2015-16 season – his first at City – after sustaining ligament damage in the same knee.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Anaheim Ducks re-signed right wing Ondrej Kase to a three-year, $7.8 million contract.

Kase, 22, scored 20 goals last season. He added 18 assists and had five game-winning goals, along with a plus-18 rating.

