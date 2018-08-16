NEW HIRES

Portside Real Estate Group hired Jeremy Lock and Jacqueline Nedwell to their team.

Lock, of Portland, joined Portside as a broker. Lock brings 15 years of experience in real estate and homebuilding.

Nedwell, of Cape Elizabeth, was hired as an associate broker. She previously renovated and designed homes.

Cathy Anastasio joined Right Now Fitness in Westbrook as a certified personal trainer.

Anastasio is certified by the International Sports Sciences Association and carries additional certifications in Red Cross first aid, CPR and AED.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center added Amanda Scott, M.D. to its rheumatology department.

Prior to joining St. Mary’s, Scott was a rheumatology fellow at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Janie Downey Maxwell joined Freeport Players as its new executive director.

Maxwell, of Cape Elizabeth, brings experience in directing, props and costumes and producing. She was involved with Portland Players and Lyric Theater as well as Freeport Players over the past several years.

Cheryl Hugill has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Saco as an associate broker.

Hugill, of Scarborough, is working with the Porch Light Real Estate Group. She has 35 years of experience in real estate and property management.

PROMOTIONS

Benjamin Keller was promoted to director of real estate/senior loan officer at Atlantic National Trust.

Keller, of Portland, joined Atlantic in 2009. Most recently, he served as a senior asset manager and loan officer.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Maine Life Real Estate Co. announced that Kim Tarbox has received the company’s Top Agent Award.

Tarbox was recognized for achieving sales from July 2017 to June 2018 that exceeded $9 million. She was also ranked among the Top 100 residential agents in the state during the first half of 2018, according to the Maine Real Estate Information System.

Susan Lelansky, of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Cape Elizabeth, was named Broker of the Month for June for superior sales.

Lelansky, of South Portland, has been a licensed associate since 2000.

David Banks, broker and owner of Re/Max by the Bay, and the David Banks Team, was nationally recognized in the 13th annual REAL Trends “The Thousand,” as published in The Wall Street Journal.

The David Banks Team placed 134th in the top 250 team rankings for highest sales volume.

The National Association of Real Estate Editors recognized Portland magazine with two awards at its 68th annual Journalism Competition held in June.

The Summer Guide 2017 story “Dream Islands,” written by founding publisher and editor Colin Sargent and Willis Kuelthau, won a bronze award for best team report.

“Weathering Heights” written by Sargent, received the bronze award for the best residential, mortgage or financial real estate magazine story.

Ten attorneys at Perkins Thompson were selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America 2019 list:

Timothy Benoit, John Hobson, Philip Hunt, James Katsiaficas, Peggy McGehee, Melissa Hanley Murphy, Paul Pietropaoli, William Sheils, Mark Snow and John Upton.

Hobson was also recognized as the 2019 Lawyer of the Year for construction litigation in Portland.

The Printing Industries of New England recognized DMM Inc. of Scarborough with its Pinnacle Award for Best in Category in variable data digital printing.

DMM received the highest award for its working producing print marketing campaigns for OnStar.

