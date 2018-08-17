SACO – Timeless style and understated elegance are the hallmarks of this private estate. Classic and contemporary in equal measure, the home sits on a park-like, 0.94-acre lot that nestles into a quiet cul-de-sac, and enjoys spectacular views of the Saco River, which is a short walk away.

The custom home’s traditional New England character is embodied in the splendid quality of its craftsmanship, the precision of its detailing, and the relaxed comfort provided throughout its 4,080 square feet.

In fine weather, living and entertaining space is greatly expanded. The beautifully landscaped grounds are refined by a lovely saltwater inground pool; a cool pool house with a hip roof; multiple patio seating areas, with one designated for grilling; and a totally charming, heated, detached studio – note its shingles and scallop accents – that is perfect for both artists and gardeners.

Inside, behind the gracefully curving brick walkway and the deep, farmer’s porch, each of the eight rooms (there are four bedrooms) offers highlights.

The gourmet cook’s kitchen features cherry cabinetry, and granite surfaces, with a two-level island; stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop, a Sub-Zero refrigerator (behind panels); and KitchenAid wall ovens. Set off by an architectural column, the adjacent living room has crown moldings; a brick, wood-burning fireplace and herringbone-patterned birch flooring. Walls of windows seem to usher the surrounding greenery into the skylit, cherry-floored, four-season sunroom.

The stunning master suite, its huge bedroom set into a turret, has a sumptuous bath with a jetted tub. A first-floor office and an upstairs family room lend flexibility. Built-ins – such as paneled wainscoting in the cove-ceilinged formal dining room; the bedroom window seats; and the gorgeous series of arch-topped, floor-to-ceiling display alcoves in the open upper hall, a room unto itself – are a key motif of the interior’s harmony.

Among the home’s amenities are radiant heat, air conditioning, a whole-house generator and whole-house sound, and an irrigation system – one that waters even the window boxes. Ferry Beach State Park, on the oceanfront, is a close neighbor to the property. There is a marina a short distance away on either side. And the location is extremely handy to Saco’s walkable downtown, and minutes to I-295 and intown Portland.

The home at 7 Courtlynn Circle, Saco, is listed for sale at $998,000 by Sandra Murray, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, of Keller Williams Realty. Please contact Sandra at 207-415-5175 or at [email protected]; and enjoy a virtual tour at https://tours.wave5productions.com/public/vtour/display/1115604?idx=1

