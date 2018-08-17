GREENSBORO, N.C. —Brandt Snedeker couldn’t block out the buzz that surrounded his first-round 11-under 59 at the Wyndham Championship. He refocused just in time to reclaim the lead Friday.

Snedeker followed his opening score with a 67 to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend.

A day after becoming the 10th player in PGA Tour history to break 60, Snedeker moved to 14-under 126 halfway through the final PGA Tour event before the playoffs.

“You hear people telling you every two seconds, ‘Mr. 59,’ or saying how cool it was to watch it,” Snedeker said. “So yes, totally on your mind.”

D.A. Points shot a 64 to reach 12 under – one stroke ahead of C.T. Pan, who also had a 64. David Hearn, Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, Harris English, Brett Stegmaier and Sergio Garcia were 9 under.

Snedeker, the 2012 FedEx Cup champion, won this tournament in 2007 before it moved across town to the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club. He had the tour’s first 59 of the year during the first round.

But it wasn’t easy to follow a score like that. Of the nine previous players who have broken 60 on the tour, six had to play the next day and only one has shot better than 65 in that round: Justin Thomas, who had a 64 in the second round of last year’s Sony Open.

LPGA: Sung Hyun Park shot a 9-under 63 for a share of the lead with Lizette Salas during the suspended second round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship at Indianapolis.

Salas, the first-round leader after a 62, had a 69 to match Park at 13 under. Danielle Kang and Nasa Hataoka were two shots back. Kang shot 68 and Hataoka 69.

The saturated greens became even softer following overnight and afternoon rain. The storms forced a suspension of nearly four hours, with nearly half the field unable to finish before dark. Angel Yin and Amy Yang were the top players unable to finish, tied at 10 under with each having eight holes to play.

Park has two majors and four overall victories in the last two years, winning the U.S. Women’s Open and CP Women’s Open last year, and the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this season.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Doug Garwood birdied the final three holes for an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at Endicott, New York.

Garwood, 55, had nine birdies and a bogey, playing his final nine holes in 6-under 31.

“Drove it well, hit the irons well, pitched well, putted well, thought well,” Garwood said. “I got to a point I was just making birdies and I kind of lost track of how it was going,” Garwood said. “That’s always a good thing.”

He won the 2016 SAS Championship for his lone PGA Tour Champions title.

“I haven’t been playing great this year but I’ve been working hard on my game and things I’ve been working on are paying off,” Garwood said.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Paul Waring of England birdied four of the last seven holes to finish with a 7-under 63 and a share of the Nordea Masters lead with Scott Jamison of Scotland at Gothenburg, Sweden.

“It was another great day,” Waring said. “Perhaps a little kamikaze at times but I scored really well with the exception of a three-putt on 14, but the rest of the day was very good. Finishing with one birdie is nice so three is even sweeter.”

Jamison birdied the last three for a 65 to match Waring at 11-under 129.

“I feel like I took a few of my chances out there, which was nice,” Jamison said. “There were a couple of loose shots but that’s golf.”

