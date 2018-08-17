CLEVELAND — Dez Bryant and the Cleveland Browns are in a holding pattern.

The free-agent wide receiver concluded his visit with Cleveland on Friday without agreeing to a contract, but “conversations continue” between the sides, a person familiar with negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

A three-time Pro Bowler during eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant and agent Kim Maile met with Browns officials at team headquarters Thursday. The discussions carried over to a second day, ending with a promise to stay in touch.

One of the NFL’s top receivers earlier in his career, the sometimes temperamental Bryant was cut by Dallas in April. Although the Browns are coming off an 0-16 season, Bryant is intrigued about joining them.

Bryant is friends with wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with Miami who went to Cleveland in a trade this offseason.

