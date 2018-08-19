As summer winds down and election season moves into the forefront, the head of the Natural Resources Council of Maine is giving a talk this Wednesday on the policy challenges facing Maine’s coastal waters. It’s serious stuff, but Lisa Pohlmann will be speaking in one of the prettiest spots in Maine, the Camden Yacht Club, which overlooks the busy Camden Harbor. At sunset no less.

In the talk, Pohlmann, the chief executive officer of the nonprofit advocacy group, will address issues including policies to combat climate change and how the resources council works to support them. She’ll also address ways to restore fisheries through dam removal, reducing single-use plastic waste and navigating the threats of federal proposals for offshore oil and gas drilling.

Pohlmann has been with the Natural Resources Council of Maine since 2000 and has been CEO of the group – which has 20,000 members – since 2011. She has a PhD from the University of Southern Maine’s Muskie School of Public Service.

Pohlmann’s talk is the last in an annual summer series of talks hosted by the yacht club, featuring speakers on topics with ocean-related themes, covering everything from nautical-themed art to aquaculture. — MARY POLS

WHAT: Natural Resources Council of Maine’s Chief Executive Officer Lisa Pohlmann gives an overview of the policy challenges facing Maine’s coastal waters

WHEN: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Camden Yacht Club 68 Bay View St, Camden

HOW MUCH: Free. Donations accepted at the door to benefit Camden Area Youth Seasmanship Program. For more information, call the yacht club office 236-7033 or visit camdenyachtclub.org.

