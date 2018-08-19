Saco police said Sunday night they believe the same red pickup truck was involved in two separate collisions Friday evening, including a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist injured.

Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress said the red pickup that hit the bicyclist on Jenkins Road at 5:06 p.m. was the same truck that collided with two other motor vehicles on Buxton Road about 34 minutes later.

“The red pickup truck involved in the Buxton Road crash was connected to the Jenkins Road crash; however, the investigation is ongoing as investigators are working on who was the operator of the red truck at the time of the Jenkins Road crash,” Huntress wrote in an email.

While Huntress confirmed that the truck is the same vehicle, he said investigators are still trying to figure out who was driving the pickup when it struck and injured the bicyclist, 40-year-old Michael Buck of Saco. Buck was transported to a hospital after the hit-and-run.

Huntress said Buck was still recovering in an unnamed hospital as of Saturday, but it was not clear if Buck was still hospitalized Sunday. He was not listed as a patient Sunday evening at Maine Medical Center in Portland and a supervisor at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford said she was not at liberty to disclose the condition of patients.

Saco police identified the driver of the red 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck that crossed the centerline on Buxton Road at 5:40 p.m. Friday as Joshua Ellis, 40, of South Portland. Police said the truck struck two oncoming vehicles. The drivers of those vehicles had to be taken to hospitals, but their conditions are not known.

Huntress said the investigation is continuing. The York County District Attorney’s Office is working with investigators to decide whether charges should be filed.

No other details were released Sunday evening.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: