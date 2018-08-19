GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandt Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his ninth PGA Tour title, four days after opening with a 59.

Snedeker closed with a 5-under 65 for a three-stroke victory, breaking a tie with C.T. Pan on the final hole. Pan hit his tee shot out-of-bounds and made double bogey. Snedeker, playing in the group behind, made a 20-foot birdie.

Brandt Snedeker celebrates as he makes a birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish off his victory Sunday in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. Snedeker shot a 5-under 65 in the final round to finish at 21 under, three shots better than C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson. Associated Press/Chuck Burton Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Snedeker finished at 21-under 259 for his first win since 2016 and his second at the tournament, but first at Sedgefield Country Club.

Pan shot a 66 to tie for second with Webb Simpson (62).

Snedeker opened the tournament with the 59 that made him the first tour player this year and just the 10th ever to break 60, then on the final day played 29 holes at 5 under to seal it.

He was never in danger of missing the FedEx Cup playoffs, but the victory gave him a huge jump on the points list. He climbed 50 spots to No. 30 after arriving in 80th place – which would have been his lowest finish.

Severe weather led organizers to suspend the third round Saturday with 30 players still on the course and bring everybody back to Sedgefield on Sunday morning, leaving Snedeker with 29 holes to play on the final day.

He wrapped up that round with a one-stroke lead at 16 under before heading back onto the course. Since the tournament moved here in 2008, every third-round leader who was that far under par has gone on to win.

• Sergio Garcia will miss the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in his career after winding up 131st on the points list.

U.S. AMATEUR: Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win the tournament, beating UCLA sophomore Devon Bling 6 and 5 to cap a dominant week at Pebble Beach, California.

Hovland took control of the match by winning four straight holes midway through the morning round of the 36-hole final and managed to scramble back after his rare mistakes to give him the Havemeyer Trophy.

LPGA: Sung Hyun Park erased a two-shot deficit over the final four holes and birdied the first hole of a playoff with Lizette Salas to win the Indy Women in Tech Championship in Indianapolis.

The two-time major champion from South Korea retook the No. 1 ranking in the world with her third win on the tour this season and the fifth of her career.

Park closed with a 4-under 68 to match Salas at 23-under 265 at Brickyard Crossing.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Bart Bryant made a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at Endicott, New York, for the second time in six years.

Bryant, 55, rolled in the left-to-right breaking putt for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory over playing partner Michael Bradley (68).

EUROPEAN TOUR: Paul Waring of England captured his first European title on his 200th attempt by beating Thomas Aiken in a playoff to win the Nordea Masters at Molndal, Sweden.

Waring and Aiken each closed with a 2-under 68 to finish at 14-under 266. On the par-5 18th in the playoff, Aiken hit his tee shot into the water and Waring won with a par.

