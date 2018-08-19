CHICAGO — Touted pitching prospect Michael Kopech will make his major league debut with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at home against Minnesota, the White Sox announced Sunday.

The 22-year-old Kopech is one of the top arms in Chicago’s loaded minor league system. The 6-foot-3 right-hander was acquired in the December 2016 trade that sent ace left-hander Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox.

Kopech is 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 24 starts with Triple-A Charlotte this season. He has 170 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings.

Kopech’s fastball is consistently clocked in the upper 90s and occasionally hits 100 mph. He is rated No. 13 among MLB.com’s top 100 prospects.

INDIANS: Outfielder Leonys Martin was set to be released from the Cleveland Clinic on Sunday after being hospitalized because of a life-threatening infection.

“To think about the progress he’s made over the past week, it’s been nothing short of amazing,” team president Chris Antonetti said. “It’s beyond a relief, especially given where things were a week ago.”

The 30-year-old Martin became ill following a game on Aug. 8. Doctors determined he had a bacterial infection that entered his bloodstream and created toxins that damaged his internal organs, compromising their function.

Antonetti said recently that doctors haven’t defined the specific type of bacteria or how it entered Martin’s system.

CUBS: Right-hander Yu Darvish lasted just one inning in his rehab start with Class A South Bend, casting doubt on his availability for the rest of the year.

Darvish, who has been sidelined by triceps and elbow injuries, shook his arm as he left the field after the last out of the first.

When Darvish warmed up for the second, he threw six pitches and winced on each one. Catcher Miguel Amaya walked to the mound and summoned Manager Jimmy Gonzalez and a trainer. After a short discussion, Darvish walked to the dugout.

TWINS: Minnesota placed right-hander Ervin Santana on the 10-day disabled list and reinstated outfielder Robbie Grossman from the DL.

Santana will see a hand specialist about a recurring finger injury.

