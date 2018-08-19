OAKLAND, Calif. — Justin Verlander pitched just well enough to earn his 200th career win and the Houston Astros hit five home runs Sunday, beating the Oakland Athletics 9-4 to avoid a sweep and retake sole possession of the AL West lead.

The surging A’s had won the first two games at the Coliseum to tie shaky Houston atop the division. But Yuli Gurriel hit a three-run homer in the third inning, and Evan Gattis, Alex Bregman, Marwin Gonzalez and Martin Maldonado later homered for the defending World Series champions. Maldonado also tripled and doubled.

Verlander (12-8) gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six but gave up three homers.

YANKEES 10, BLUE JAYS 2: J.A. Happ stayed unbeaten with the Yankees by topping his former Toronto teammates, and Greg Bird hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning for host New York.

The Yankees completed a three-game sweep but lost shortstop Didi Gregorius to an injured left heel. Gregorius was hurt when he collided with Toronto first baseman Kendrys Morales while beating out an infield hit in the first, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

INDIANS 8, ORIOLES 0: Melky Cabrera hit a grand slam to cap a six-run fourth inning and host Cleveland posted its AL-leading 13th shutout.

RANGERS 4, ANGELS 2: Rougned Odor connected on a go-ahead, three-run homer with rain falling in the seventh inning, and Texas beat Los Angeles to wrap up a soggy weekend at Arlington, Texas.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 4: Eddie Rosario hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth and Minnesota scored all of its runs with long balls in a victory at home.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 6: Omar Narvaez homered and drove in the go-ahead run with a single, Chicago relievers tossed seven scoreless innings and the White Sox rallied from a six-run deficit in a win at home.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 4, BRAVES 2: German Marquez won his fourth straight road decision and DJ LeMahieu hit a go-ahead homer in the third as Colorado completed its first four-game sweep in Atlanta.

METS 8, PHILLIES 2: Amed Rosario had three hits and drove in three runs, and the Mets went from cheering on players in the Little League World Series to impressing the youngsters in a victory over Philadelphia in the second Little League Classic at Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

BREWERS 2, CARDINALS 1: Mike Moustakas hit a two-run double and Jhoulys Chacin beat St. Louis for the first time in his career as visiting Milwaukee snapped a three-game losing streak and moved back ahead of St. Louis for the second NL wild card.

PIRATES 2, CUBS 1: Adam Frazier hit a game-ending homer in the 11th inning, and the Pirates beat Chicago to split a four-game series at Pittsburgh.

MARLINS 12, NATIONALS 1: Jose Urena pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, leading Miami at Washington.

Urena (4-12) was able to start after appealing his six-game suspension for hitting Atlanta rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. on Wednesday.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, PADRES 3: A.J. Pollock homered in the ninth inning, and Arizona won at San Diego to stay atop the NL West.

REDS 11, GIANTS 4: Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer during a seven-run third inning, and the Reds finished a sweep at home.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 12, MARINERS 1: Clayton Kershaw pitched seven sharp innings for his 150th career win, Justin Turner homered and drove in five runs, and Los Angeles rolled at Seattle.

