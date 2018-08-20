Casco native and NCAA long jump champion Kate Hall will join the athletic department at St. Joseph’s College in Standish as an assistant coach in cross country and track and field.

Hall, the national high school long jump record holder and a five-time Division I All-American, competed for two years at the University of Georgia before deciding last spring to turn pro and return to Maine to work with her former trainer, Chris Pribish, director of the Medically Oriented Gym in South Portland.

Kate Hall won two NCAA long jump titles while competing for the University of Georgia. Hall has been hired by St. Joseph's College as an assistant coach in cross country and track and field. (University of Georgia photo) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

In high school Hall competed for Lake Region, where she won the long jump at both the New Balance National indoor championships and outdoor championships her senior year. A homeschooled student, Hall was coached and trained by Pribish.

Hall competed for one year in college at Iowa State before deciding to transfer to Georgia, where in two years she earned All-American five times, won two national long jump titles and set school records in the indoor long jump of 22-feet, 1-inch, the indoor 60-meter dash (7.17 seconds), and the outdoor long jump (22-1).

In high school Hall set the national high school outdoor long jump record of 22-5, a mark that broke a 39-year-old record, set the U.S. junior (under 20) record, and ranked Hall ninth in th world. She earned All-American eight times.

Hall plans to finish her degree in kinesiology in Maine while training to make the 2020 Olympics.

