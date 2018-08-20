Portland’s City Council is considering new, more restrictive rules for short-term rentals after landlords registered more than 700 units citywide, raising fears about the loss of long-term housing options for residents. The highest concentrations of short-term rentals are on Munjoy Hill, in the West End and on the islands.
Proportion of housing units registered as short-term rentals
This map illustrates the proportion of housing stock in each neighborhood (as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau’s block groups) that is listed in the city’s short-term rental registry. The Diamond Islands Census block group has the city’s highest proportion of short-term rentals: the Census Bureau estimates that 77 homes are are on those islands, and 22 homes are registered with the city as short-term rentals.
Short-term rental registrations in Portland’s mainland neighborhoods
More than half of the city’s registered short-term rental units are located in the denser residential neighborhoods of the Portland peninsula (those same neighborhoods contain about 1/3rd of the city’s total housing stock). The map below plots the addresses of registered properties. Circle sizes are proportional to the number of units registered at each address.
Short-term rental registrations in Portland’s island neighborhoods
Nearly one in every 10 island homes is registered as a short-term rental.
Note: Long Island is not part of Portland and its short-term rental properties are not included on this map.
