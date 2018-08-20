Central Maine Power is embarking on an “I’m Sorry Tour” of sorts, with the embattled electric utility running new ads in which CEO Doug Herling promises to fix problems and address customer concerns.

Unfortunately, the damage for CMP has been done. A class-action lawsuit is poised to again bring statewide attention to the company, for all the wrong reasons. While the apology may be a nice gesture, it will ultimately be ineffective, and the company should brace for the upcoming firestorm of negative press.

Jacob Favolise

Sanford

