Jesus Christ advocated for an economic flow that supports humanity as a whole because he truly recognized how interconnected we are to each other. We can restructure government so that it functions in support of the common good, as it is meant to. This is not an unrealistic idea, and yet it is being treated as such by Democrats and Republicans alike.

Everyone should have the right to live a secure life without having to constantly fend off predatory behavior. But our neoliberal Congress incentivizes greed, producing unrelenting financial obstacles for Americans while devastating communities around the world through war and the over-extraction of natural resources.

Kate Raworth, economist and author of “Doughnut Economics,” writes, “Putting blind faith in markets – while ignoring the living world, society and the runaway power of banks – has taken us to the brink of ecological, social and financial collapse. It is time for the neoliberal show to leave the stage: a very different story is emerging.”

To thrive, humans need loving connection, personal autonomy, education, health care, clean water, food, shelter and a reliable source of heat. Wealth is an energy that needs to flow throughout society, just as blood needs to circulate continuously in order to support all systems of the body.

Sable Knapp

Portland

