Portside Real Estate Group of Portland has added McFarlane Field Associates, formerly part of Keller Williams, as part of its ongoing expansion in southern Maine.

The addition is part of a growing movement of real estate agents from national franchises to independent firms, Portside said in a news release issued Monday. Based in Portland, McFarlane Field is one of the highest-producing real estate teams in Maine, with more than $44 million in sales during the past 12 months, it said.

Led by Jim McFarlane and Nancy Field since 1992, McFarlane Field has more than 30 years of combined real estate experience in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland.

Dava Davin, Portside’s founder, said in the release that McFarlane and Field’s “honest approach, ability to build deep relationships, client advocacy and light sense of humor make them a great fit at Portside.”

The team will retain the name McFarlane Field Associates at Portside. In addition to McFarlane and Field, Taylor McFarlane Owen, Kristen Porter and Jason Kern also will join Portside.

Founded in 2012, Portside has locations in Falmouth, Yarmouth and Portland. The independently owned real estate firm now has a team of more than 70 agents and employees, with projected yearly sales volume of $300 million.

