At least two teams have expressed interest in trading for New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the New York Daily News reported Monday.

The paper said the Jets have made it clear they’re amenable to dealing him for the right price.

Although the Jets have had several potential trade discussions with interested teams, there were no concrete offers as of Monday afternoon that would prompt a move, according to sources.

Bridgewater has been impressive in the first two preseason games, showing no limitations on the surgically repaired knee that cost him the better part of two seasons. He’s completed 17 of 23 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his first extended work since tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee in a noncontact injury in practice two years ago.

“He’s never showed me that he was injured,” Coach Todd Bowles said. “He did everything in the spring and everything in the summer. He hasn’t taken a play or a day off or show any limp or any hitch to his giddy-up. I’ve never seen it so I just keep it out of mind. He’s always smiling and doing everything full speed so I don’t even worry about it. I’m just happy for him.”

IN A BOOK set for release Tuesday, the lawyer for Aaron Hernandez, the former Patriots’ tight end, discloses three suicide notes Hernandez left before hanging himself in his prison cell, the New York Post reported.

The lawyer, Jose Baez, reveals the notes Hernandez addressed to his now 5-year-old daughter, Avielle Jenkins-Hernandez; his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins; and to Baez himself in the book “Unnecessary Roughness: Inside the Trial and Final Days of Aaron Hernandez.”

In the notes written the night he died, the New York Post reports that part of his letter to his fiancee said, “I want you to love life and know I’m always with you.”

The letter to his daughter had references to religion and God and said, “Daddy will never leave you.”

In contrast, the note Hernandez left for his lawyer talks about upcoming plans and gave no real hint that Hernandez would soon take his own life.

“He talks about contacting artists in the future and that if I can’t help him, he’ll figure something out,” Baez said. “Nothing in (it) suggests Aaron was thinking of killing himself.”

JAGUARS: Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler are back from suspension, but neither is talking about what got them banned for a week.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle put an end to the kicking competitions in training camp, releasing kicker Jason Myers and punter Jon Ryan, who had been the longest-tenured member of the team. Sebastian Janikowski is the only kicker on the roster.

BEARS: Cornerback Deiondre’ Hall was suspended for the opener at Green Bay for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

MIKE TIRICO is adding to his many duties at NBC by taking over as studio host for “Football Night In America.”

BRONCOS: Denver placed offensive lineman Menelik Watson on injured reserve with a chest injury and intend to release him once he’s healthy. The team will take a $6.83 million salary-cap hit this year.

Share

< Previous

Next >