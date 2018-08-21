BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Police Department seized three goats on Monday from the River Road residence where they seized 44 dogs and a bird on Aug. 10 after executing a search warrant.

Police have issues summonses to Robert and Nancy Enman of 1024 River Road, charging them with the Class D misdemeanors of cruelty to animals, failing to give animal humanely clean conditions, failing to give animal proper indoor shelter, failing to give animal necessary medical attention and failing to give animal necessary sustenance.

Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said Tuesday that the investigating officer, Kerry Wolongevicz, located Robert and Nancy Enman at the home cleaning Monday and summonsed them both for the same set of charges. The Enmans are scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court Nov. 6.

Waltz said Wolongevicz had concerns about three goats at the property after she allegedly found them without food and water while visiting them over the weekend. She filed for an order of animal possession in West Bath District Court, which was granted by a judge.

Waltz said Brunswick police and a Maine humane agent seized the goats Monday afternoon and the agent transported the animals to a state facility.

