A sentiment I have found in every corner of Maine is an intrinsic fondness for and sense of belonging to this state. Maine’s natural serenity and beauty come from its untouched forests, unique cities and especially its coastline. Tourists come from far and near to taste Maine life on the water. It’s what makes Maine, Maine.

Our ocean waters are integral to life in Maine. However, they are being polluted by a material we are all familiar with – expanded polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam. Even though we only use it as a cup and takeout container for a few minutes, it lasts in our environment for hundreds of years and never fully breaks down.

Not only is this an environmental threat, but an economic one as well. The microplastic particles that polystyrene breaks down into compromise the fishing industry that carries our name to foreign markets and constitutes our Maine identity. If we don’t want our economic brand to suffer, we need to encourage alternatives.

We could be the first state in the nation to pass a statewide ban on expanded polystyrene cups and take-out containers and exemplify environmental responsibility to other states. We should all do our part and urge our legislators to vote to preserve Maine.

Graham Ludders

Bath

