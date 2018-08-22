Regarding opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Susan Collins recently told WGME-TV that visits to her office are not helping.

I want to make known that I take issue with any U.S. senator discouraging constituents from showing up, sharing our stories and voicing our concerns. Our country as I know it is unrecognizable, and it is imperative that our elected officials are hearing our voices. In democracy, adequate representation does not limit our voice to the ballot box. I’m disappointed that she does not solicit our input like Sen. Angus King does.

Distressing, also, is the scant research those supporting Kavanaugh are doing. When hundreds of thousands of pages are not being requested for review, we know there is a problem and we wonder what the Republican Party is hiding. This appointment will have a lasting and a potentially irreparable impact on our democracy and the rights of our people. His impending misuse of power has already been stated. America is a constitutional republic, and the intention of the Constitution has been skewed and abused through corruption and corporate influence.

If Collins wants to tend to her image, as she has been purported to do, she’ll take a step back, support her constituents who are speaking out in opposition to Kavanaugh and join them on the front lines fighting for our democracy. Mainers elected her. We did not approve a rubber stamp to President Trump’s or anyone else’s agenda.

Marie Pineo

South Portland

