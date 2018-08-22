Several people who got caught up in the rip currents at Fortunes Rocks Beach in Biddeford had to be rescued by the Biddeford Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fire Department said crews responded to the beach, which is located off Fortunes Rock Road, just after 4 p.m.

The exact number of people who had to be rescued was not known, but unconfirmed reports said that the rescue involved four or five people.

According to the National Weather Service in Gray, conditions at Fortunes Rocks Beach were rough, with surf heights estimated to be 3 to 4 feet. The water temperature at the Biddeford beach on Wednesday was 66 degrees.

More details concerning the rescue and the conditions of those pulled from the water are expected to be available later this evening.

Rip currents, sometimes referred to as riptides, are narrow channels of water that move as fast as 8 feet a second and occur at any beach with breaking waves. They move away from the shore. Anyone caught in them is advised to swim parallel to shore to escape their pull.

On Sunday, two people died and several others were rescued when they got caught in rip currents at Seabrook Beach in New Hampshire.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: