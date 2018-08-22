MIAMI — The New York Yankees’ injury wave has reached the ninth inning.

All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with tendinitis in his left knee. He joined right fielder Aaron Judge, shortstop Didi Gregorius and catcher Gary Sanchez on the DL for the Yankees, who have baseball’s second-best record despite their misfortune.

Manager Aaron Boone said he expected Chapman back for the final stretch for the season. Chapman said he hoped he would be ready to pitch again as soon as he’s eligible.

Chapman said his knee discomfort dates back to May, but this is his first stint on the DL this year. The diagnosis came after he underwent an MRI, and he’ll fly to New York for further examination Friday.

Chapman entered Tuesday’s game at Miami in the 12th inning to try for his 32nd save. He walked Isaac Galloway leading off, threw one pitch to the next batter and then departed.

BLUE JAYS: Right-hander Aaron Sanchez, who pitched at Hadlock Field on Monday in a rehab assignment with New Hampshire, acknowledged that the bruised right index finger that has sidelined him for the past two months occurred when his finger got caught in a suitcase. The incident happened June 21, hours before Sanchez took the mound in Los Angeles against the Angels.

INDIANS: Outfielder Leonys Martin will sit out the rest of the season because of a bacterial infection.

CUBS: The Cubs put infielder Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left middle finger.

2019: Major league baseball says all 30 teams will play on March 28, the earliest opening day in history, excluding international openers.

MLB released the 2019 schedule Wednesday. It will begin with the Japan opening series between the Mariners and host Athletics at the Tokyo Dome on March 20-21.

The Red Sox open the season with 11 road games, four at Seattle and Oakland and three at Arizona.

