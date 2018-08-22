GOLF

Shawn Warren of Falmouth Country Club shot a 5-under 67 Wednesday and finished in a tie for third place at the New England PGA Championship in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Warren had a three-day total of 3-under 210, four shots behind Rich Berberian of Winchester, Massachusetts.

Jeff Seavey of Samoset Resort tied for seventh at 2 over, closing with a 69.

WOODS-MICKELSON MATCH: The winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is on.

WarnerMedia says it has secured the rights for a pay-per-view event it is promoting as “The Match.” It will be 18 holes on Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The winner will receive $9 million.

Woods and Mickelson will make side bets during the match on such things as longest drive or closest to the pin.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Harold Ramirez went 2 for 3 with two RBI in the first game of a doubleheader as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (71-55) swept the Portland Sea Dogs (55-72) in Manchester, New Hampshire, 4-2 and 6-4.

Bobby Dalbec and Chris Madera each had an RBI for Portland in Game 1.

Deiner Lopez gave the Sea Dogs an 2-0 lead in Game 2 with a two-run double in the second inning, but the Fisher Cats answered with three runs in the bottom of the second and two more in the third.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The NCAA is ditching the RPI for its own evaluation tool to select teams for the NCAA tourney.

The NCAA Evaluation Tool will rely on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and quality of wins and losses. NET will be used for the 2018-19 season by the committee that selects schools and seeds the tournament.

NET rankings will be released in late November or early December and updated through Selection Sunday.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Coach Dave Sarachan is not committing to when or how veterans such as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore will be brought in again for the U.S. roster.

The coach said he spoke recently with Bradley, one of two Americans to play every minute of the last two World Cups for the U.S. Sarachan said he’s made it clear that the focus is to look at younger players for a team that missed this year’s World Cup.

The U.S. will play its next competitive match in June in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

FOOTBALL

CFL: Johnny Manziel missed another practice Wednesday and will almost certainly miss his second game in a row for the Montreal Alouettes because of a concussion.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was placed in concussion protocol last week, days after being hit hard at the goal line Aug. 11 in a loss at Ottawa. Montreal (1-8) has a walkthrough Thursday before hosting the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

