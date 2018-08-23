Outdoor retailer L.L. Bean is donating $3 million to a campaign to promote America’s national parks.

The Freeport company is making the donation to the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service.

The money will be used to support the foundation’s Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu Parque movement, according to a news release from L.L. Bean.

The Find Your Park campaign aims to inspire people of all backgrounds and abilities, including outdoor enthusiasts and novices, to discover and share their connections to America’s national parks.

The campaign is designed to raise awareness of America’s 400 national parks.

“People might be surprised to discover how close many of these parks are,” said Shawn Gorman, L.L. Bean’s executive chairman and great-grandson of founder L.L. Bean. “The outdoors is part of our company’s history, heritage and DNA.”

