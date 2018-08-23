KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker who opposes the longtime president was charged with treason in a civilian court Thursday, minutes after a military court dropped weapons charges.

The treason charge, for which the death penalty applies, was bound to bring fresh outrage from Ugandans and global musicians after Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, alleged he was severely beaten in detention. The government denies it.

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu arrives at a magistrate's court in northern Uganda Thursday.

Ssentamu has emerged as an influential critic of President Yoweri Museveni, especially among youth, after winning a parliament seat last year.

The 36-year-old Ssentamu was charged last week with illegal possession of firearms for his alleged role in an incident in which Museveni’s motorcade was pelted with stones. After the military court freed him Thursday, he was re-arrested by police and taken to a magistrate’s court.

Ssentamu had to walk with support during his appearance in military court and appeared to cry as he rubbed his eyes. A colleague wrapped a scarf in the colors of the national flag around his shoulders. He sat in the dock in magistrate’s court, with his lawyers saying he is unable to stand on his own.

The magistrate ruled that Ssentamu should be allowed access to his own physicians. He was remanded until Aug. 30.

Going abroad for treatment is desirable but first they are fighting for access to a private Ugandan health facility, said one of Ssentamu’s attorneys, Medard Sseggona.

The lawmaker was arrested with four other opposition lawmakers, three of whom also face treason charges. Ssentamu’s appearance Thursday was the first time he had been seen in public since his detention.

