Tyler Bridge

Wells senior, RB/CB

A standout three-sport athlete and country music fan, Bridge combined size (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) and speed to rush for more than 1,100 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He’ll be the feature back for the Class D champs. Eating pasta with the team the night before games is a tradition worth keeping. The Warriors have won 16 straight.

Seth Bussell

MCI senior, NG/FB/OL

The tenacious 5-8, 225-pound two-way lineman led the Class C champs in tackles for loss and sacks. He can also run the ball, gaining most of his 500 yards during the Huskies’ playoff run. Regardless of where Bussell lines up on offense, he’ll fuel up with a game-day meal of one pound of chicken tenders.

Colton Carson

Oxford Hills senior, QB

Regarded the top returning quarterback in Class A, the 6-6 baseball prospect (he’s verbally committed to pitch at Maine) enjoys a good steak and gets some laughs from “Family Guy.” A capable runner (4.9 yards per carry), he will look to improve his accuracy after completing 33 of 94 passes last season for the Vikings.

Marcus Christopher

Skowhegan senior, QB

After throwing 39 touchdown passes with just five interceptions, Christopher will be working with mostly new receivers for the Class B North champs. But he knows from his favorite movie (“Remember the Titans”) that football success can bring any group together, especially if they get together for cheese pizza from Al’s in Skowhegan.

Carter Edgerton

Biddeford senior, QB/DB

A point guard in basketball who appreciates “The Office” for its sardonic humor, the 5-8, 165-pounder proved he can move the chains with his arm (913 yards, 12 TDs) and his feet (692 yards, 6 TDs). He is also a defensive standout (3 INTs). He always shuts off his phone two hours before a game. Twitter has to wait.

Zack Elowitch

Portland senior, RB/LB

A fan of classic rock (think Van Halen), Elowitch could have a breakout season as the primary rusher for a team that is expected to be improved. He’s also a three-year starter at linebacker and led Class A North punters with a 37.4-yard average. All that action puts extra strain on his game socks. He’s worn the same pair since his freshman year.

Jarett Flaker

Scarborough junior, WR/RB/KR

Flaker liked the latest “Mission: Impossible” installment. That describes trying to catch Flaker, the fastest player in Maine (state record in the 55 meters indoors). Flaker generated 10 touchdowns and 598 yards on 37 offensive touches last season for the Class A champions. He will continue hydrating pregame with Vitamin Water.

Drew Gregor

Marshwood senior, DE/G

A two-way standout on last year’s Class B title team, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Gregor sees the value of opposing sides. His musical tastes include hip-hop and country. “Remember the Titans,” is his go-to movie because “it’s a cultural movie along with being a football movie.”

Camden Jordan

Leavitt junior, TE/DE

A starter since his freshman season, the 6-foot-5 Jordan combines with Cole Morin to provide two big targets in Leavitt’s high-powered offense. After dressing an hour early for a game, Jordan might check his Instagram. Chances are there’s a picture of him eating his favorite food, fried chicken.

Garrett Maheux

Gardiner senior, OLB/WB

A playmaker on defense, 20 of Maheux’s 84 tackles last year were for loss, including six sacks and a safety. He’ll take his hard-hitting style to the offense this year as a blocking back. Maheux believes in a pregame bottle of Pedialyte for hydration, watches “Hard Knocks,” and goes back to “Jerry Maguire” as his favorite movie.

Owen Richardson

Brunswick junior, FB/LB

After a 1,200-yard sophomore season, Richardson will stick with his pregame routine: the smooth hip-hop/R&B stylings of Drake and copious amounts of Skittles and peanut M&Ms. Richardson runs hard but has a softer side. He loves his job working food prep at a nursing home because he got “super-attached” to the residents.

Zack Sullivan

Kennebunk senior, WR/DB

A Maine Sunday Telegram All-State pick, Sullivan makes highlight-reel catches (38 catches, 599 yards), showing he’s flexible and adaptive – like his favorite TV character, SpongeBob SquarePants. Also a top defensive back for one of Class B’s best teams, Sullivan lists “Rocky IV” as his favorite film.

