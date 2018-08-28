LOS ANGELES — John Goodman is speculating that this fall’s “Roseanne” spinoff will mean curtains for the matriarch played by Roseanne Barr.

In an interview with the Sunday Times of London, Goodman guessed that his character in “The Conners” will be “mopey and sad” because his wife has died.

Goodman played husband Dan Conner to Barr’s character on ABC’s original “Roseanne” and last season’s revival.

The network fired Barr after she posted a racist tweet”The Conners” spinoff was announced by ABC after Barr agreed to relinquish any participation in it..

