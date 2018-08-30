CAPE ELIZABETH — Tiffany Ha provided all the offense Gray-New Gloucester would need Thursday, scoring in a 1-0 victory against Cape Elizabeth in a Western Maine Conference field hockey opener.

Christiana Pinette had 14 saves for Cape. Mack Baston had six for the Patriots.

FALMOUTH 4, WINDHAM 0: Emma Cohen scored two goals, and Mary Kate Bayer and Sarah Wentworth added one apiece as the Yachtsmen won an opener at Windham.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, LAKE REGION 0: Abigail Hews drew the goalie out, then passed behind her to Kaylee Emery, who scored for a 1-0 lead early in a Fryeburg victory at home to open the season.

YARMOUTH 3, POLAND 1: Lydia Guay scored twice in the first half and once in the second as Yarmouth won at Poland.

SACOPEE VALLEY 1, WELLS 1: Cassidy Shea redirected a cross from Savannah Marlowe for Sacopee Valley in the first half, and Delaney O’Brien redirected a cross for Wells in the second as the two teams played to a tie in a season opener at Wells.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Natalie Farrell scored twice as the Panthers pulled away with four second-half goals against the Seagulls in an opener at Old Orchard Beach.

TRAIP ACADEMY 4, WAYNFLETE 0: Sydney Auclair chipped in three goals, and Molly Sawtelle added a goal and an assist as the Rangers won an opener at Kittery.

ST. DOMINIC 4, SACOPEE VALLEY 3: Avery Lutrzykowski scored four goals, including the winner on a breakaway to snap a 3-3 tie with less than three minutes remaining as the Saints won an opener at South Hiram.

WINDHAM 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Meghan Hoffses drove a pass from Allie Kirby low into the left corner of the net less than a minute after halftime, giving Windham a 2-1 lead in an opener at South Portland.

FREEPORT 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Catriona Gould scored three goals and set up a fourth while leading the Falcons in a season opener in Freeport.

Hannah Spaulding added a goal and an assist, and Tara Migliaccio registered the final goal off an assist from Rachel Wall.

Bri Jordan had a goal and an assist for the Patriots. Alexa Thayer also scored.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Oliver Burdick scored two goals to key a Flyers victory at Portland.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3, WISCASSET 1: Garrett Garbarini, Will Sorensen and Alexi Rodriguez scored for Mountain Valley against Wiscasset/Bootbay in an opener at Rumford.

FREEPORT 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Will Winter scored two goals in the first half, and Jake Dumont and Wes Goodwin added one apiece in the second as the Falcons won an opener at Gray.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 1, MORSE 1: Joey Horovitz scored for Medomak Valley in the first half and Asa Hodgon on a penalty kick for Morse in the second half in an opener at Waldoboro.

GORHAM 5, WESTBROOK 0: Andrew Rent scored in each half as Gorham won at home.

