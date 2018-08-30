NEW YORK — Victor Martinez hit his second home run of the game and Niko Goodrum followed with a homer off Dellin Betances in the ninth inning Thursday night, rallying the Detroit Tigers past the New York Yankees, 8-7.

The Tigers, last in the majors in home runs, connected five times and ended a five-game losing streak.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 300th career home run for the Yankees, who have lost 3 of 4.

Luke Voit hit a two-run homer in the seventh that put the Yankees ahead 7-5.

But Betances (4-4) walked Nicholas Castellanos with one out in the ninth and Martinez lined a drive to right for his 12th career multihomer game. Goodrum followed with a fly ball that curled around the foul pole.

Betances had allowed a total of two runs in his past 35 appearances dating to late May, and had never given up two homers in a game.

Alex Wilson (2-4) earned the win with a perfect eighth and Shane Greene recorded his 28th save.

Martinez hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

INDIANS 5, TWINS 3: Jason Kipnis hit a three-run homer that broke a sixth-inning tie for Cleveland at home.

The AL Central-leading Indians opened a 14-game lead over second-place Minnesota. Cleveland is 31-11 against division opponents and needed this win to beat the Twins 10-9 in the season series.

Kipnis’ high drive off reliever Alan Busenitz barely cleared the wall in right field and capped a four-run inning.

Mike Clevinger (10-7) allowed two unearned runs in 62/3 innings. He struck out nine and gave up four hits.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 2, REDS 1: Lorenzo Cain hit a home run off the top of the left-field fence in the 11th inning and Milwaukee, a day after winning a slugfest that went extra innings, won at Cincinnati.

NL batting leader Christian Yelich went 0 for 4 with a bases-loaded walk for Milwaukee. On Wednesday night, he went 6 for 6 and hit for the cycle as the Brewers outlasted Cincinnati 13-12 in 10 innings.

The playoff-contending Brewers totaled just six hits in their latest victory. Cain hit the first pitch from Austin Brice (2-3) that hit the wall and bounced over for his 10th home run. Brice, recalled from Triple-A Louisville before the game, left with an apparent injury one out into the 11th.

Milwaukee has homered in 22 straight games at Cincinnati. It’s the longest streak by any team at the stadium, including the Reds.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 0: Harrison Bader and John Gant hit back-to-back home runs, Gant pitched into the sixth inning and St. Louis won at home.

The Cardinals have won 17 of 21 and took their 10th consecutive series, their longest series winning streak since 2009, when they also won 10 straight.

Gant (6-5) pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the first and a two-on, no-out jam in the third to win for the third time in his last four tries. He struck out six in 52/3 innings and has allowed one earned run in his last 122/3 innings.

Pirates starter Joe Musgrove (5-8) opened the game with 21 consecutive strikes, a first in the majors since pitch tracking began in 1988, according to Stats. That control didn’t do him much good, though. He gave up five runs in six innings.

CUBS 5, BRAVES 4: Tommy La Stella hit the first pinch-hit homer of his career against his former team, carrying Chicago at Atlanta in a matchup of NL division leaders.

Chicago stopped off at SunTrust Park for a single game before the start of a regularly scheduled 10-game trip, making up a contest that was washed out May 17.

La Stella, who got his start with the Braves’ organization, made it a fruitful layover. After Atlanta went ahead with a three-run fifth, he launched a two-run shot off Mike Foltynewicz that nearly reached a restaurant above the right-field seats .

It was also La Stella’s first homer of the season.

