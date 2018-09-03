CLEVELAND — Josh Donaldson hit a grand slam in Triple-A on Monday, soon after the Cleveland Indians put the new arrival on the disabled list to give him more time to rehab a calf injury in the minor leagues.

Donaldson connected for Columbus. He walked and lined out before homering against Toledo.

The AL Central-leading Indians acquired the 2015 AL MVP from Toronto on Friday. Donaldson has been limited to just 36 games in the majors this year – none since late May – and the Indians are hoping he can get healthy enough to help them in the postseason.

Donaldson played third base and batted second in Columbus’ final game of the season.

YANKEES: Slugger Aaron Judge took his first swings off a tee since breaking his right wrist July 26, a significant early step in what he hopes is a return to the field for New York in a couple of weeks.

The next step for Judge is expected to be some more cage swings off the tee, then hitting soft toss and batting practice before live BP as soon as this weekend.

ROCKIES: Left-handed reliever Mike Dunn said he’s planning on having season-ending shoulder surgery.

Dunn has been on the disabled list since July 7 with discomfort in the AC joint. He said he tried platelet-rich plasma therapy and two cortisone shots, but the pain has persisted through rehab outings.

CARDINALS: Adam Wainwright is set to pitch for the first time in nearly four months when he starts Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wainwright hasn’t pitched since May 13 because of right elbow inflammation. Manager Mike Shildt said Wainwight feels “really comfortable.”

