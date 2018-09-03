Swimrun

Maine duo places 80th at world championship

A two-man team from Maine finished 80th out of 148 finishers at the Swimrun World Championship Monday in Stockholm, Sweden.

Maine Event, consisting of John Stevens, 39, of Casco and Nathan Larlee, 43, of Northport, completed the 6.2 miles of swimming and 40 miles of running in 10 hours, 26 minutes, 54 seconds.

Stevens qualified for the world championships after winning the Casco Bay Islands Swimrun in 2017 with Matt Hurley of California, who was unable to make the trip to Sweden.

SportOffice, the team of Frederik Axegard and Alex Flores, both from Sweden, was the overall winner, finishing in 7:39:25.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Deiner Lopez hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning and the Portland Sea Dogs (63-76) held on for an 8-7 over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (64-76) in their season finale at Binghamton, New York.

The Rumble Ponies mounted a threat in the bottom of the 11th, getting a run on John Mora’s sacrifice fly, but Jake Cosart (2-2) escaped further trouble by inducing a game-ending double play.

Bobby Dalbec put Portland ahead 6-5 in the 10th with an RBI single, but Binghamton tied the game when Joey Terdoslavich hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ian Strom.

The Sea Dogs trailed 5-0 after three innings, but tied it in the fifth when Jordan Betts hit a three-run homer.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird is expected to play in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday night against Phoenix wearing a protective mask after suffering a broken nose in Game 4.

Bird said tests Monday showed no additional damage, and she went through practice later in the day.

Bird was injured midway through the second quarter of Game 4 when she took an accidental elbow to the face from teammate Breanna Stewart.

SOCCER

FIFA AWARDS: Lionel Messi failed to make the world player of the year shortlist for the first time since 2006, with Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah making their first appearance in the final three alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have been the only winners of world soccer’s main individual award from FIFA since 2008.

Modric made the FIFA Best shortlist after helping Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League title in May and then leading Croatia to the World Cup final.

Ronaldo left Madrid after the Champions League final win over Liverpool to join Juventus. Salah was injured in the final but was recognized for his Premier League-record 32 goals for Liverpool.

The women’s player shortlist is led by five-time winner Marta of Brazil. The Orlando Pride player is up against Lyon teammates Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Dzsenifer Marozsan of Germany.

SWIMMING

DOPING: World champion swimmer Madisyn Cox is cleared to compete again after her two-year doping ban was cut to six months.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it approved a settlement between Cox and FINA because tests eventually showed a vitamin supplement was contaminated. The 23-year-old American’s six-month ban expired Sunday.

Cox won gold at the 2017 world championships in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, and bronze in 200 individual medley.

