A Canadian specialty foods company has signed a deal to buy Ready Seafood, one of Maine’s largest lobster dealers and processors.

Premium Brands expects to complete the Ready purchase for an undisclosed sum within four weeks, pending all regulatory approvals and a required waiting period. Once complete, it will bring Premium Brands’ growing seafood group to more than $300 million in yearly sales, according to a corporate press release issued Tuesday.

The deal came out of brothers John and Brendan Ready’s interest in finding a partner to help them build their new 40-acre lobster processing and marine research center on Route 1 in Saco, according to John Ready. What began as a search for an investment partner turned into a strategic partnership that was embraced by Ready’s entire management team, he said.

Ready said that he and his brother will remain as co-chief executive officers of the business they founded in 2004.

“We have no plans to retire,” Brendan Ready said with a laugh. “All we have on our minds right now is growth.”

Ready Seafood is headquartered in Portland, where its live lobster business operation is based. It also runs a lobster storage facility in Scarborough. Altogether, it employs about 200 people to buy, process and sell more than $100 million of lobster a year, with sales split evenly between domestic and those heading abroad.

