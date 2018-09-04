I have had a lot of problems with Gov. LePage. The recent news that he supports allowing employers to fire workers simply for being gay or transgender has put me over the edge! What a total embarrassment he is to the state of Maine. He’s totally unqualified to lead this state or anything else.

The Republican won because independent candidates enabled his wins. Let’s not make the same mistake again this election year. Let’s not get stuck with an unqualified candidate because the parties can’t come together.

Maybe someday we will have multiple parties and independents will be successful. That day is not now. Please don’t leave Maine with another embarrassing governor.

Linda Wagner

Wells

