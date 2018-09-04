If independent Terry Hayes thinks she’ll be running as a Clean Elections candidate, she is sadly mistaken. Most assuredly her candidacy for governor will be financially supported and promoted in ways with which she might not agree but certainly will happen – namely, by Republican PACs.

If liberal and moderate Democrats and independents cannot, for once, put aside their egos and agree on consensus candidates, then we can expect that come November, by plurality we will find Paul LePage’s protégé, Shawn Moody, elected governor and Bruce Poliquin still in Congress. Even Angus King’s re-election is at risk.

I don’t think Terry Hayes is looking forward to being a tool of the Koch brothers, but if she persists she will be just that.

Sidney Block

Northport

