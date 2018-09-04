Ariel Calandri and Sam Tartre each scored a goal in the first half as visiting Kennebunk topped Portland 3-1 Tuesday in boys’ soccer.

Ian Zogg added a goal in the second half for the Rams (2-0).

Anselmo Tela scored for Portland (1-1) in the second half.

Josh Erickson-Harris made seven saves for Kennebunk, and Henry Flynn stopped two shots for Portland.

NYA 5, ST. DOMINIC 1: Chas Rhodes scored two goals to lift the Panthers (2-0) over the Saints (0-1-1) at Yarmouth.

Ryan Baker scored to open the second half, and also added an assist for NYA.

Zack Pelletier scored for St. Dom’s in the first half.

Samson Shen and Miles Chapman combined to stop four shots for the Panthers, and Matt Gosselin made 17 saves for the Saints.

GORHAM 4, DEERING 1: Andrew Rent scored twice in the first half to lead Gorham (2-0) past Deering (0-2) in Portland.

After assisting on Rent’s second goal, Ryan Farr added a goal to put Gorham up 3-0 heading into the half. Javin Stickney scored Gorham’s final goal in the second half.

Sekeriya Abduhalli scored for Deering.

WINDHAM 2, BONNY EAGLE 2: After a scoreless first half, the Eagles (0-0-1) and Scots (1-0-1) each scored twice to force a tie at Standish.

Owen Flibbert and Tyler Woolston scored for Windham.

Chris Westgate and David Byrne scored for Bonny Eagle.

Cam Brown made seven saves for the Eagles, and Nick Beaulieu and Ben Ackinson combined to stop six shots for the Scots.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Aleks Kaurin scored twice in the first half to lead the Red Riots (1-0) over the Trojans (0-2) in South Portland.

Kaurin put South Portland up 1-0 five minutes into the match. After adding an assist on Anthony Perron’s goal with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Kaurin scored again four minutes later.

Rodrigo Sancristobal scored for Thornton Academy in the closing minutes of the first half.

Travis Snyder had six saves for Thornton Academy, and Shippen Savidge stopped three shots for South Portland.

YARMOUTH 2, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Eric LaBrie scored twice, including the go-ahead goal from Cam Merrill eight minutes into the second half, to lift the Clippers (2-0) past the Capers (0-1-1) in Yarmouth.

Cape took a 1-0 lead with 19 seconds left in the first half when John O’Connor scored on a header.

Yarmouth evened it up five minutes into the second half when LaBrie tapped in a goal off a pass from Michael Guertler.

LEWISTON 2, MT. ARARAT 1: Bilal Hersi scored two goals as Lewiston the Blue Devils (1-1) topped the Eagles (1-0-1) at Topsham.

Travis Nadeau scored for Mt. Ararat.

Dido Lumu made eight saves for Lewiston, and James Singleton turned aside eight shots for Mt. Ararat.

MASSABESIC 5, WESTBROOK 1: Noah Perry and Cody Wilkins each scored twice to lead the Mustangs (1-1) past the Blue Blazes (0-2) in Westbrook.

Parker Jalbert added a score for Massabesic, and Caleb Smalley made nine saves.

Yahya Altaie scored for Westbrook, and Jacob Lynham stopped eight shots.

TRAIP 3, POLAND 0: Jack Bouffard, Ryan Perkins and Trist Demholm scored as the host Rangers (1-1) topped the Knights (0-2).

MEDOMAK VALLEY 2, ERSKINE 1: The Panthers scored twice inside the opening five minutes and held on for the win in South China.

Liam Perfetto scored early in the second half for Erskine (0-2-0), but the Eagles got no closer. David McGraw made eight saves.

Joey Horovitz and Ryan Creamer had the goal for Medomak Valley (1-0-1).

LINCOLN ACADEMY 5, MORSE 0: Will Shaffer finished with two goals and two assists to lead the Eagles (2-0) over the Shipbuilders (0-1-1) at Newcastle.

Jorge Pulido-Hernandez, Troy Nguyen and John Campbell each added a goal in the second half.

BUCKFIELD 5, PINE TREE ACADEMY 3: Elijah Chasse had two goals and two assists to lead the Bucks (1-0) over the Breakers (0-1) in Freeport.

MT. VIEW 6, WATERVILLE 0: Elijah Allen’s hat trick powered the Mustangs to the win in Thorndike.

Andrew Savoy, Logan Curtis and Sean Raven also had goals for Mt.View (2-0-0).

