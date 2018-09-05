• CMC & Maintenance Inc. of Bangor won a $2.5 million contract set aside for small business from the General Services Administration’s Public Buildings Service for mechanical operations and maintenance services at the Joseph P. Kinneary U.S. Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio.

• Monroe Infrared Technology Inc. of Brunswick won a $4,850 contract set aside for small business from the U.S. Coast Guard Base for roof infrared imaging for buildings.

• Northern New England Employment Services of Portland won a $1.2 million contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command for custodial services. The place of performance will be in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

• Kardex Remstar LLC of Westbrook won an $87,967 contract set aside for small business from the Defense Logistics Agency for a carousel storage system for the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington.

PATENTS

• Marca Machinery of Gorham received a patent developed by four co-inventors for metallizer assemblies and coating conveyor systems used with plastic and glass parts in manufacturing. The co-inventors are Donald G. Parent of Windham; Joseph W. Gresik of Windham; Eric J. Brown of Old Orchard Beach; and Jeffrey J. Black of Biddeford.

• Apple of Cupertino, California, received a patent developed by three co-inventors for channel scan logic, used in autonomous scanning devices. The co-inventors include Thomas James Wilson of Falmouth.

• Orono Spectral Solutions of Bangor received a patent developed by two co-inventors for a method of preconcentrating and transferring substances whose chemical constituents are being identified and measured from surfaces using spectroscopy. The co-inventors are Eric G. Roy of Bangor and Rachel Gettings, also of Bangor.

• ImmuCell of Portland received a patent developed by three co-inventors for methods of producing pharmaceutical grade lantibiotics, a class of antibiotics. The co-inventors, all of Portland, are Joseph H. Crabb, John W. Zinckgraf and Hanna Froebe.

• The Jackson Laboratory of Bar Harbor and the University of Massachusetts in Boston received a patent developed by three co-inventors for genetically modified nonhuman animals and methods relating to innate immune system response detection. The co-inventors include Leonard D. Shultz of Bar Harbor.

• Salesforce.com of San Francisco received a patent developed by Barry Spencer of Falmouth for methods to implement frame aggregation with screen sharing.

