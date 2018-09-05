ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has new damage in his pitching elbow, and the team says Tommy John surgery has been recommended.

A couple hours before Ohtani hit a home run against Texas, the Angels said he had an MRI on Wednesday that revealed the problem in his right ulnar collateral ligament.

“There’s more questions out there right now than answers. We’ll take it one step at a time,” Manager Mike Scioscia said. “There’s a lot of consulting that Shohei will do with doctors and just see what the best course of action is, and we’ll see where we are.”

The 24-year-old rookie was the Angels’ designated hitter for their series finale against the Rangers. He walked his first time up, singled and scored in his next at-bat and hit a solo homer in the fifth inning.

Asked whether Ohtani would stay in the lineup as a DH beyond Wednesday, Scioscia said: “We’ll see. That’s going to be determined from our medical department.”

Angels GM Billy Eppler said Ohtani hasn’t formally decided to have Tommy John surgery. Eppler and Ohtani plan to have an in-depth conversation about his future Monday after the Angels return from their trip.

The latest development has been dreaded by the Angels and Ohtani’s millions of fans since he was diagnosed with a sprained UCL following a start June 6. After receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection and an injection of stem cells, he was hitting again in early July, and he returned to the mound with his start Sunday at Houston.

Ohtani lasted only 21/3 innings in that start against the Astros, and he had a drastic drop in velocity during the game. He had been scheduled to throw a light bullpen session Wednesday, but never did after reporting that his elbow was sore. The medical staff then decided that he should get the new MRI in Texas.

NATIONALS: General Manager Mike Rizzo indicated during a session with reporters that first-year manager Dave Martinez will return next season.

“I haven’t considered any other scenario,” Rizzo responded when asked if Martinez would be back.

DODGERS: The Dodgers are expected to be without All-Star closer Kenley Jansen for a key weekend series against the Colorado Rockies after a team cardiologist recommended the right-hander not travel to Denver.

Twice in his career, Jansen has experienced an atrial fibrillation episode, more commonly known as an irregular heartbeat, while the Dodgers were in the high altitude of Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 3, ROYALS 1: Corey Kluber became the first 18-game winner in the majors this season, striking out 10 and pitching Cleveland past visiting Kansas City.

The Indians moved closer to a third straight AL Central title and reduced their magic number for clinching the division to nine.

BLUE JAYS 10, RAYS 3: Aledmys Diaz hit a three-run homer in a seven-run first inning, Aaron Sanchez won for the first time in three months and Toronto beat visiting Tampa Bay to prevent a three-game sweep.

Billy McKinney added a solo homer as Toronto had 16 hits. Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak was snapped.

Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier hit two solo home runs for his third career multihomer game. He also did it against the Blue Jays on Aug. 23, 2017.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 2, PHILLIES 1: Right-hander Sandy Alcantara pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning in his second career start, Austin Dean drove in a pair of runs and Miami won at home.

Alcantara (2-0) allowed three hits, walked two and struck out six. His ERA, over 12 innings this season, dropped to 0.75.

PIRATES 3, REDS 2: Jameson Taillon pitched five effective innings and helped send Homer Bailey to yet another loss as Pittsburgh beat visiting Cincinnati to sweep their three-game series.

Taillon (12-9) allowed only one run as he scattered eight hits and walked none while striking out six. He is 5-2 with a 2.56 ERA in his last eight starts.

Felipe Vazquez survived a shaky ninth inning, allowing Dilson Herrera’s pinch-hit RBI double with none out, before earning his 30th save.

METS 7, DODGERS 3: Zack Wheeler stayed in the game after getting hit in the chest by a line drive, pitching seven sharp innings to lead New York to a win at Los Angeles.

Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger homered for the playoff-contending Dodgers, who lost for third time in their past 12 games. Los Angeles finished with three hits.

Share

< Previous

Next >