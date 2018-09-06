A 76-year-old man died from injuries he sustained when his car overturned in Dayton on Tuesday.
Charles Hennessy of Saco was driving on New County Road when his car overturned and ended up on its side in a ditch alongside a field, according to Maine State Police. First responders used the jaws of life to remove Hennessey from the wrecked 2006 Hyundai.
Hennessy was taken to Maine Medical Center where he died.
There were no witnesses to the crash, which was later reported by a passerby. Police do not know why Hennessy lost control of his car.
