WESTBROOK — Tyler Rollins ran for 153 yards and scored three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion Friday night as Gorham shut out Westbrook in an SMAA football game.

Both teams are 1-1.

Rollins finished with 22 carries and rushed for 131 yards in the first half.

“I think our offensive line played great, they are really learning how to gel,” Gorham Coach Andy Hager said. “Tyler Rollins is a spectacular athlete. He runs hard behind his guys. But every other of the 10 guys stepped up and blocked their tails off.”

Westbrook got off to a great start when Gabe Menario recovered a fumble at the 38 on Gorham’s first possession. But the Blue Blazes lost 14 yards on the drive and then Gorham scored on four of its last five possessions in the first half.

In the process the Rams outgained the Blue Blazers 263-35 in the first half, holding a 14-2 advantage in first downs.

“I think they’re a physical football team,” Westbrook Coach Jeffrey Guerette said. “They had the better of the play in first half.

“Rollins is an outstanding runner. He broke some tackles and ran hard.”

Gorham scored with 4:05 left in the first quarter with an eight-play, 59-yard drive. Rollins (17 yards) and Kyle Skolfield (15) opened the possession with long sweeps. Rollins scored on a 2-yard burst through the middle.

Westbrook got some momentum when Brayden Demers (11 carries, 96 yards) rambled for 43 yards on the first play of the drive. But two straight negative plays pushed the Blazes back.

The Rams went on their longest drive of the game – 91 yards – on their next possession that ended with a 31-yard run by Rollins. He broke a tackle in the backfield as a defender had ahold of his shirt before he regained momentum. A 30-yard pass from Isaac Rollins to Giuseppe Brown set up the score.

“I personally think I may have broken some of those tackles but my line was there,” Tyler Rollins said. “We made a game plan that if (the hole) wasn’t there to cut it up the middle (and) cut off my lineman’s butt. (The line) was always there to get a block behind me so (Westbrook) was chasing me down. So I have to give credit to my blocking.”

It was twin brother Isaac’s turn on the third scoring drive. He connected with Jacob Benson on a perfectly thrown lob to the right side of the goal line, giving the Rams a 20-0 lead with 6:41 left in the first half.

Isaac Rollins finished 10 for 17 for 126 yards and rushed for 73 yards on nine carries.

“They’ve got stuff you can’t teach,” Hager said about the Rollins brothers. “I wish I could take credit for that but it’s just Isaac and Tyler. They’re phenomenal athletes. They’re twins and they have a similar skill set. It’s pick your poison, in my opinion, with those two.”

Tyler Rollins scored his third TD on a 7-yard run with 2 seconds left in the first half.

Westbrook tightened up in the second half and held the Rams scoreless, including a goal-line stand late in the fourth quarter.

