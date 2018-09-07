KITTERY – Police say a York man was under the under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms when he killed a cat alongside a road this week.
Police discovered the crime when responding to a call about a suspicious man. Officers discovered 23-year-old Jared Lafleche of York was on drugs and had just killed the cat.
Officials told the Portsmouth Herald that Lafleche’s vehicle was impounded and he was transported to the York County Jail, where he remained Friday.
Kittery police Lt. John Desjardins called the arrest “a really bizarre case, unfortunate case.”
A jail official said Lafleche was being held on $1,200 cash bail. It was unclear if he’d retained a defense lawyer.
