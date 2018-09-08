After watching Sen. John McCain’s service last weekend, I came away with the feeling that even if you did not agree with his politics, you certainly understand his love for his country and his dedication to his beliefs.
He was a man who tried to do what he felt was best for his country. I hope his life inspires those who are now serving and who will serve in the future.
Patti Cobbett
Windham
