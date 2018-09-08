WATERBORO — Emma Snyder broke a 2-2 tie with 18:20 left and Izzy Hurlburt added a critical insurance goal as Massabesic earned a 4-3 win over Cheverus in a Class A South field hockey game Saturday.

Massabesic (2-1) took a 2-1 lead on Hurlburt’s first goal of the game only 1:14 into the second half, assisted by Emily Jacobs. Cheverus (1-1) tied it just over a minute later on a goal from Sofia Pompeo.

Lucia Pompeo and Hailey Hinkle also scored for Cheverus. Micaela Jacobs got a first-half goal for Massabesic.

POLAND 5, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4: Autumn Willis scored her third goal of the game 6:05 into overtime to lift the Knights (3-1) over the Panthers (1-2) in Yarmouth.

NYA led 3-1 at halftime, but Poland took a 4-3 lead in the second half on two goals by Willis and Brianna Doucette’s second of the game.

NYA’s Katie Larson tied it with eight minutes left in regulation, scoring her second goal of the game. Caroline Gepfert and Emilia McKenney each contributed a goal and an assist, and Maggie Larson had two assists.

BIDDEFORD 6, WINDHAM 0: Paige Laverriere and Abby Allen recorded a goal in each half for the Tigers (3-0) as they rolled past the Eagles (1-2) at Biddeford.

Hailey Allen also scored twice, including a penalty stroke. Megan Mourmouras and Brooklyn Goff each contributed an assist.

FALMOUTH 1, DEERING 0: Keller Gardner scored midway through the second half, and the Yachtsmen (2-1-1) edged the Rams (0-3) in Falmouth.

SOCCER

YARMOUTH 6, GREELY 1: Parker Harnett and Hannah Dwyer combined for five goals, and the Clippers (1-2) broke out of an early season scoring slump as they beat the Rangers (0-3-1) in Cumberland.

Yarmouth got three goals in a 4-minute span midway through the first half – one by Abi Hincks and two by Harnett.

Dwyer made it 4-0 late in the first half, then added two goals in the second half.

Katherine Clancy scored Greely’s goal with a header off a corner kick by Skylar Cooney.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, YORK 0: Prezli Piscopo scored two goals, including one directly from a corner kick, and the Capers (3-0) shut out the Wildcats (2-1) in York.

Maggie Cochran contributed a goal and an assist, and Abby Agrondia and Laura Ryer also scored.

SCARBOROUGH 4, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Molly Murnane scored in each half as the Red Storm (3-0) defeated the Golden Trojans (0-3) at Scarborough.

Ashley Sabatino opened the scoring on a pass from Josie Patten 15 minutes before halftime. Maddie Blanche set up Murnane’s first goal eight minutes later.

Murnane made it 3-0 with about 15 minutes left, with an assist from Grace Pettingill. Sarah Callahan rounded out the scoring after a through ball from Sabatino.

BONNY EAGLE 3, DEERING 0: Emily Ginter and Maddy Boothby scored in a 40-second span in the first half to start the Scots (3-0) on their way to a win over the Rams (1-2) in Portland.

Boothby also assisted on a goal by Hailey Koons later in the first half.

MARSHWOOD 6, PORTLAND 0: Rori Coomey recorded a hat trick and Casey Perry added a pair of goals for the Hawks (3-0) in a win over the Bulldogs (1-2) at South Berwick.

Angelina Bisson added a first-half goal off a corner kick. Ella Nelson, Natalie Singer, Zoe Boyer and Kayla Wozny each contributed an assist.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 5, POLAND 0: Bri Jordan scored in each half, and Jordan Grant recorded a goal and two assists for the Patriots (2-1) in a win over the Knights (1-2) at Gray.

The Patriots broke the game open with four goals in the second half, including goals by Alexa Thayer and West Duffy.

MARANACOOK 3, MORSE 0: Emily Harper scored a pair of goals for the Black Bears (4-0) in a win at Readfield.

Kate Mohlar added another goal, off of an assist from Lilly Boye. Skye Webb made four saves in the shutout.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 3, LEAVITT 0: Riley Reitchel scored in the first half, and Ashlyn Wing and MacKenzie Roderick added second-half goals for the Eagles (2-2) in a win over the Hornets (1-4) at Turner.

Caitlin Labbe made three saves for the shutout.

MT. VIEW 2, ELLSWORTH 0: Sage Pound scored both goals to lead the Mustangs (2-1) to a win in Ellsworth.

Gabby Allen and Gabby Ravin each had an assist, and Zoe Mayhew made six saves for her first shutout.

Kylie Robidoux stopped 13 shots for Ellsworth (2-2).

RICHMOND 12, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 0: Marie Wockenfuss scored three goals, and Caitlin Kendrick collected two goals and six assists as the Bobcats (3-0) rolled to a victory in Vinalhaven.

Bry Shea, Paige Lebel, Nicole Tribbet, Ashley Brown, Laura Brown, Lindsie Irish and Bryanne Lancaster also scored.

