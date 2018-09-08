NEW YORK — Serena Williams was penalized a game for calling the chair umpire a thief during an extended argument as the U.S. Open women’s final descended into chaos, with fans booing and play delayed before Naomi Osaka wrapped up a 6-2, 6-4 victory for her first Grand Slam title.
The biggest issue for Williams on the scoreboard Saturday was that she was outplayed by a younger version of herself in Osaka, a 20-year-old who is the first player from Japan to win a major singles tennis title.
What this match will forever be remembered for is the way Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially warned her for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.
This story will be updated.
-
Local & State
Missing Westbrook boy found safe
-
Nation & World
U.S. redirecting $25 million in aid for hospitals in East Jerusalem
-
Nation & World
Trump considers Stormy Daniels' hush-money deal invalid, his attorney says
-
Nation & World
Win or lose, Kavanaugh hearings define Democrats
-
Nation & World
Climate change tames Arctic for shippers