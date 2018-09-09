CLEVELAND — Well, the Browns didn’t lose.

Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak on Sunday with a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the Browns missed a chance at their first victory since 2016 when Zane Gonzalez’s 43-yard field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left in OT was blocked by T.J. Watt.

The Steelers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, also wasted their chance to escape with a win when Chris Boswell was wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in the extra period.

It was the NFL’s first tie in Week 1 since 1971, and the league’s first overall since Washington and Cincinnati ended in a 27-27 deadlock on Oct. 30, 2016.

BUCCANEERS 48, SAINTS 40: Ryan Fitzpatrick, filling in for suspended quarterback Jameis Winston, highlighted a 417-yard, four-touchdown performance with two scoring strikes of more than 50 yards as Tampa Bay won at New Orleans.

Fitzpatrick completed 21 of 28 passes without an interception and also ran for a short touchdown, bowling over free safety Marcus Williams on his way into the end zone.

BENGALS 34, COLTS 23: Andy Dalton rallied Cincinnati with three scoring drives in the final 19 minutes, and Clayton Fejedelem scored on an 83-yard fumble return with 24 seconds to go as Cincinnati snapped an eight-game losing streak in Indianapolis.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck looked rusty initially is his first start in 20 months, but he wound up 39 of 53 with 319 yards and two touchdowns.

VIKINGS 24, 49ERS 16: Kirk Cousins passed for two touchdowns in his much-anticipated Minnesota debut, and the host Vikings forced four turnovers to stick 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with his first loss in eight games as an NFL starter.

The Vikings recorded three sacks and had three second-half interceptions of Garoppolo. Mike Hughes turned one pick into a 28-yard touchdown return, the first by a rookie in a Vikings season opener.

RAVENS 47, BILLS 3: The Ravens harassed and embarrassed Buffalo quarterback Nathan Peterman on a rainy afternoon in Baltimore, while Joe Flacco threw three touchdown passes, one to each of his new receivers.

Making his third NFL start, Peterman was 5 of 18 for 24 yards and two interceptions. He was replaced by first-round draft pick Josh Allen, who was 6 of 15 for 74 yards in Buffalo’s most lopsided defeat since a 56-10 loss to New England in November 2007.

Baltimore had six sacks and limited Buffalo to 153 yards.

JAGUARS 20, GIANTS 15: Linebacker Myles Jack scored on a 32-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter, and visiting Jacksonville spoiled the Giants debuts of Coach Pat Shurmur and second-overall draft pick Saquon Barkley.

Held in check much of the game, Barkley brought the crowd to its feet shortly after the Jack touchdown with a spectacular 68-yard run aided by a great block by receiver Sterling Shepard. Barkley had 18 carries for 106 yards.

CHIEFS 38, CHARGERS 28: Tyreek Hill scored three touchdowns, Patrick Mahomes passed for his first four NFL scores and Kansas City opened the season with a road victory.

Hill had a 91-yard punt return and a 58-yard TD reception in the first quarter before adding a 1-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

BRONCOS 27, SEAHAWKS 24: Von Miller sacked Russell Wilson three times, forced two fumbles and recovered one in helping Case Keenum win his Broncos debut, in Denver.

Keenum threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, but was also intercepted three times.

WASHINGTON 24, CARDINALS 6: Alex Smith carved up the Arizona defense for 255 yards and two touchdowns, Adrian Peterson rushed for 96 yards and a score, and visiting Washington spoiled the Arizona coaching debut of Steve Wilks.

PANTHERS 16, COWBOYS 8: Cam Newton ran for 58 yards and a touchdown, and Carolina’s defense turned in a dominant performance to beat visiting Dallas.

Carolina’s defense had six sacks, including Mario Addison’s strip-sack of Dak Prescott with 1:23 left to seal the victory.

Share

< Previous

Next >