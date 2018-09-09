SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger dashed home to score the go-ahead run on a grounder in the eighth inning, then made a diving catch for the final out Sunday that gave the Seattle Mariners a 3-2 victory against the New York Yankees.

The Yankees’ lead atop the AL wild-card race was cut to 21/2 games over Oakland. The top wild-card team hosts the one-game playoff.

Haniger started the eighth with a walk off reliever Dellin Betances (4-5), stole second base and reached third on Jean Segura’s sacrifice.

With the infield in, Robinson Cano hit a broken-bat roller up the middle. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria slung a throw home that was toward the first-base side, and Haniger got his hand on the plate just before the tag.

BLUE JAYS 6, INDIANS 2: Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk was injured in a bizarre collision with a security guard’s chair, and replacement Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer for Toronto at home.

Grichuk was being checked for a possible concussion after slamming face-first into the guard’s chair while chasing Brandon Guyer’s foul fly in the fourth inning.

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 3: Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer in a five-run first inning and Tampa Bay tied a team record with its 11th consecutive home win.

Tampa Bay also won 11 straight at Tropicana Field in 2008.

TWINS 3, ROYALS 1: Willians Astudillo hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning for Minnesota at Minneapolis.

Max Kepler doubled off Jason Hammel (2-13) with two outs in the Twins’ ninth. Astudillo then hit a drive deep to left field for his third home run of the season.

ANGELS 1, WHITE SOX 0: Andrew Heaney tossed three-hit ball over seven innings and struck out a career-high 12, lifting Los Angeles at Chicago for a three-game sweep.

Kole Calhoun drove in the only run with a seventh-inning single. Mike Trout went 2 for 4, and finished the series 8 for 11 with two homers and five RBI for the Angels.

ATHLETICS 7, RANGERS 3: Stephen Piscotty homered and Oakland, at home, rallied from an early three-run deficit for its fourth straight win and sixth in seven games.

Matt Olson had two hits, including a double for the A’s, who are 30 games over .500 (87-57) for the first time since closing out 2013 at 96-66. They have won nine of their last 10 against the Rangers.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 6, PHILLIES 4: Even after Jacob deGrom was scratched on a rainy afternoon, Philadelphia stumbled again when Vince Velasquez wasted a two-run lead at New York.

Philadelphia has lost 17 of its last 26 games.

BREWERS 6, GIANTS 3: Jonathan Schoop hit a grand slam after Ryan Braun was hit by a pitch in a tense sixth inning, and Milwaukee won at home, completing a series sweep.

DODGERS 9, ROCKIES 6: Justin Turner hit a two-run homer as part of a four-hit day and Los Angeles won at Denver to climb closer to first-place Colorado in the NL West.

BRAVES 9, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Ender Inciarte hit a three-run homer during a six-run rally in the ninth inning and Atlanta won at Phoenix to increase its NL East lead to four games.

PADRES 7, REDS 6: Eric Hosmer led off the ninth inning with a home run to lift San Diego at Cincinnati after a lengthy rain delay in the middle of the eighth inning.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 5, TIGERS 2: John Gant pitched effectively into the seventh inning as St. Louis won at Detroit.

Share

< Previous

Next >