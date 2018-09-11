SCARBOROUGH — They came in unbeaten and untied, the only such schools remaining among all that play boys’ soccer in Class A.

What’s more, Scarborough had not allowed a goal in its three games.

“There was a lot of talk about it in school and between schools,” said Gorham goalkeeper Trevor Gray.

The Rams emerged triumphant Tuesday night with a dominant 4-0 victory in which they controlled play for most of the second half.

Scarborough (3-1) trailed only by a goal at intermission, but Gorham (5-0) scored three times in the final 22 minutes to leave no doubt about the top team in the SMAA.

“It’s early in the season,” said Gorham Coach Tim King. “We’re happy with where we’re at, but we’ve got a lot of respect for their program.

“We know they’re going to be back. That’s probably a bit of a fluke to have a game like that, but we were clicking on all cylinders in the second half and sometimes that’s what happens.”

Andrew Rent came away with two goals and an assist, although he never touched the corner kick from Brady King in the game’s ninth minute that was mistakenly redirected into the net by a Scarborough defender.

“We try to create a bunch of commotion,” Rent said. “We’ve scored quite a few scrappy goals like that this year.”

Gorham accumulated nine corner kicks and did not allow any for Scarborough.

Gray needed six saves for the shutout, as well as a header from the goal mouth by teammate Kyle Hamblen after a ball bounded over Gray’s head following a long free kick from Scarborough’s Liam Bridgham.

Coming 14 minutes into the second half with the score still 1-0, that scoring opportunity proved to be Scarborough’s best. The only other significant threat after the break was a straight-on shot from 20 yards by Matthew Ricker that Gray gobbled up.

“We did some good things tonight,” Scarborough Coach Mark Diaz said. “Some of them are learning how to deal with these moments, of playing in a big game. We’re going to build off of this and take a positive approach to it.”

The Rams made it 2-0 in the 59th minute when Rent drove to a end line right of the goal and angled a perfect cross back to the top of the box for an onrushing Cooper Lyons, who tucked the ball inside the far post.

In the 71st minute, Rent surveyed the situation from 28 yards away and curled a shot into the upper corner, right to left, for a 3-0 lead.

“Andrew just creates so much for us,” Tim King said.

Rent was on the sideline for the fourth Gorham goal, with a little over three minutes remaining. Senior Kevin Mollison dribbled toward the end line to the right of the goal, zigged back toward the center and with his left foot drilled a perfect shot inside the far post to complete the scoring.

“He’s been kind of snake-bitten through the years, had a hard time putting the ball in the net,” King said of Mollison.

“That’s why you heard quite a cheer when he scored. He was really excited. I think a lot of the kids and the fans were happy, too.”

For Gorham, still perfect through five games, it was that kind of night.

Glenn Jordan can be contacted at 791-6425 or

[email protected]

Twitter: GlennJordanPPH

Share

< Previous

Next >