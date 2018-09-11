MaineJobs is a new job search platform that brings together listings from over 20 Maine publications. With unemployment at an all-time low, the MaineJobs Career Fair is a day for job seekers and employers to meet in real life and each learn more about the other.
Registration is not required, but you can RSVP and get an email reminder before the event as well as business updates.
Interested in recruiting at the job expo? Fill out this form and a recruitment advertising representative will be in touch.
Who Will Be There
Adecco • Bonney Staffing Co.
Catholic Charities Maine • Casa, Inc
Community Care • Creative Work Systems
Express Employment Professionals • Fedex Express
Fiber Materials, Inc • Helical Solutions
MaineHealth • Martin’s Point Health Care
Memic • Nouria Energy Corporation
Piper Shores • Port Resources
Purdue University Global • Tyson Foods
U.S. Army • Walgreen’s Pharmacy
Presented by
Premiere Employers
-
Sports
Red Sox become 1st team in majors to clinch playoff spot
-
Varsity Maine
Tuesday's girls' roundup: Windham holds off South Portland in field hockey, 1-0
-
Sports
Tuesday's major league roundup: Fiers remains hot as Oakland extends winning streak
-
Varsity Maine
Tuesday's boys' soccer roundup: Yarmouth's long win streak ends on an own goal
-
Sports
Tuesday's major league notebook: Donaldson finally comes of disabled list for Indians